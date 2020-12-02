Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan trolled for 'plagiarism' charges levelled over a poem

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently shared a poem said to have been penned by his wife Sadhna Singh which has led to a backlash on social media. Chouhan has been heavily trolled over alleged plagiarism charges levelled by a young girl Bhumika Birthare who has claimed to have originally written the poem.

Ghanshyam Das Masani, the father-in-law of CM, passed away on November 18. A few days after Masani's demise, Chouhan had shared a poem on his official Twitter account on November 22, claiming that it was written by his wife Sadhna Singh.

Chouhan wrote, "The father-daughter relationship is the most precious bond in the world without any conditions and is absolutely selfless. A daughter is closest to her father's heart and is the pride of her father."