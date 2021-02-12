Madhya Pradesh: City and Block Congress Committee of Mahidpur launch campaign, discuss potential candidates for the urban body elections

Mahidpur: A meeting was organised by City and Block Congress Committee in which supervisor Dharmendra Singh Chouhan appointed by Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee, joint-incharge Jagdish Chouhan, senior congress leaders Chandrashekhar Agrawal, Maya Trivedi, MP Congress committee senior vice-president Arvind Joshi discussed the potential candidates for the urban body elections.

Supervisor Chouhan while addressing the workers said that the selection of the candidates will be done according to complete impartiality and the directions given by the MP Congress Committee.

District Congress Committee vice-president Anil Anchalia called on all the workers and said to add new names to the voters' list and remove those with no existence (fake identities). In this campaign, we have to fight against the removal of fake voters at our respective polling stations, added he.

Senior Congress leaders Anil Anchalia, Pratapsingh Gur, Ranchod Trivedi, Dinesh Jain Bose, Jitendra Mandora, Kailash Suryavanshi, Rita Bargurjar, Ashok Navlakha, Shantilal Chhajlani and others also attended the meeting.

City Congress president Saheer Baig conducted the meeting and block Congress acting president Jitendra Mandora proposed vote of thanks.

The meeting was presided over by District Congress Committee Ujjain president Kamal Patel. District Congress spokesperson Arun Burad informed that the meeting started with garlanding the picture of former Prime Minister Late Indira Gandhi. Block Congress Committee president Hiralal Anjana welcomed all the guests with garlands.