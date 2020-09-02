Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Chouhan visits the flood-affected area in village Shahganj of Sehore district

Chief Minister Chouhan reached relief camps and met flood victims of village Somalwara, Nanded, Kusmakheda, Bamhori, Tilaut, Biskhedi, Janmasa in Sehore district. The CM assured the flood victims to fulfill all the necessary needs. Shivraj instructed the administration to make proper arrangements for the flood victims.

The CM also held a review meeting with officials of the district's agriculture department, power department, public works department and the medical department regarding the damage caused by floods in Shahganj of Sehore district and gave necessary instructions.