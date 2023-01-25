Madhya Pradesh: Central India’s first digital bus to be inaugurated in Indore on Republic Day | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): AICTSL is going to introduce central India’s first digital city bus for the public in Indore. The cashless digital bus will be inaugurated by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava and Indore Municipal Commissioner Prathibha Pal on the occasion of Republic Day at 7:30 am.

Initially, the digital city bus services will operate in 4 buses of route number R-4 which is from Reti Mandi to APJ Kalam University. The administration is planning to introduce more digital buses in the future while making the digital QR available for all public transport in the city.

AICTSL CEO, Manoj Pathak said, “The cashless digital bus is Central India’s first digital bus service and is being introduced in order to provide ease to the passengers in the city. More such buses will be introduced soon.”

Scan the QR code, go cashless | FP Photo

One can scan the QR code or tap their Chalo card or the machine that is installed at the entrance and will receive a message for a ticket on their registered mobile number. No conductor will be needed to deliver a ticket to the passengers, hence people need to get a bus card in order to avail the service. Pathak said, “The card services have already received a great response from the people and this will soon become the most reliable transport system in the city.”

Chalo card offers better discount

AICTSL has always been generous in providing facilities to the students and senior citizens, but with a cashless Chalo card, commuters will get up to 20 percent discount on travel fare. Pathak said, “The discount is to encourage people to use Chalo card and avail the cashless facility at its best.”

Route of Digital Bus

4 buses from APJ Abdul Kalam University to Reti Mandi, via Panchvati, Dewas Naka, Vijay Nagar police station, Vijay Nagar Zonal, Bapat Square, MR-10, Gouri Nagar, Electronic Complex, Pardeshipura, Chiman Bagh, Nagar Nigam, Rajwada Circle, Collector office, GDC college, Mhow Naka, Chanakyapuri, Annapurna temple, and Dussehra maidan.

