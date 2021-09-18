Madhya Pradesh: Cadaveric donations since 2013, new lease of life for 122 from 40 brain-dead people’s organs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the organ donation of a 52-year-old dentist on Thursday, the city has once again taken a giant leap in organ donation. This was the 40th time that organ donation of a brain stem cell-dead patient gave a new lease of life to as many as 122 people.

Dean of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and secretary of the Indore Organ Donation Society Dr Sanjay Dixit said, “As many as 122 people have got a new lease of life with organs donated by the family members of brain stem cell-dead persons.” He added that Indore was doing well in organ donation, but, still, about 189 people suffering from renal disorders are waiting for kidneys and 22 are waiting for livers to get a new lease of life.

“Out of the 122 organs donated through cadaveric donations since 2013, 69 were kidneys, 35 were livers, 16 hearts, and 2 lungs. The highest number of organs was donated in 2017—46,” Dr Dixit told the media.

Recipients under observation, liver transplant in 10 hours

The 32-year-old man from Dindori who received a kidney from the dentist at Choithram Hospital and the 58-year-old man from Kota whose kidney transplant was performed at CHL Hospital are under observation.

‘Kidney transplant of the patient took over four hours. The patient is stable but under observation. He’s doing well,’ doctors of Choithram Hospital said. The patient was suffering from renal disorder and it was his second kidney transplant as his sister had earlier donated her kidney to him, although it did not work for long.

Meanwhile, assistant superintendent of CHL Hospital Dr Surendra Parihar said, “The 58-year-old patient is well and didn’t require an advanced support system. The patient is under observation.” He added that the patient was suffering from renal carcinoma and had been operated upon in the hospital a couple of years ago. ‘He was on dialysis, but now, he won’t require it after the transplant,’ Dr Parihar said.

Liver transplant done in 10 hours in Bhopal

The liver has been successfully transplanted into a 35-year-old man at Bansal Hospital, Bhopal.

The operation continued throughout the night on Thursday and till the wee hours of Friday.

Bansal Hospital manager Sharoz Siddiqui said a doctors’ team would keep watch on the patients.

It will maintain a minute-to-minute record. The man was suffering from cirrhosis of the liver.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 12:52 AM IST