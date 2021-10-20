Madhya Pradesh: CA found hanging in his office

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A chartered accountant allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his office on RNT Marg on Monday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot. The police have sent the body for the autopsy and started an investigation to know the reason for his suicide.

The deceased has been identified as Vipul Mittal (40), a resident of Shubhlabh Valley in the city. He was found hanging at his office situated on the fourth floor in Silver Mall by his wife on Monday evening. His wife informed his family members after which the police were informed.

Investigating officer SI Salim Khan from Tukoganj police station said that Vipul’s wife was also a CA and they used to sit in the same office. On Monday, his wife didn’t reach office. She made phone calls to Vipul after he didn’t reach home till late evening. After not getting an answer from Vipul, she reached the office and found him hanging there. The police said no external marks were found on the body. The police investigated the spot but no suicide note was recovered, so the reason for his suicide remains a matter of investigation.

The police are taking the statement of his wife and other family members to know the reason for his suicide. It is said that Vipul hailed from Ratlam and his body was taken there for the last rites.

IMC employee ends life

An IMC employee also committed suicide by hanging himself at his place in the city. He was found hanging by his brother three days ago when he was taken to the hospital where he died during treatment on Tuesday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Hemant Gosar (30), a resident of Malharganj. After finding him hanging, his younger brother had taken him to the hospital on October 16. On Tuesday, he died during treatment.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 12:45 AM IST