Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Sanwer lodge, hotels to submit details of guests; order to remain in force till November 10

Indore: Collector and District Magistrate Manish Singh in view of COVID, has instructed the owners and managers of all the inns, Dharamshala, hotels, lodges falling in the revenue limits of the Sanwer assembly constituency, under Section 8 of the Sarai Act-1867, to submit daily information of the persons staying at these places in writing to the concerned police station in-charge and the nearest executive magistrate.

The above information is required to be sent to the concerned authorities by 5 pm the next day. This order will remain in force till November 10, 2020.

As announced earlier, voting for Sanwer by election will be held on November 3 and votes will be counted on November 10. Nomination paper filling will start from October 8.