Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: 2.64 lakh voters to exercise franchise in Sanwer

Indore: Under the scary shadow of Covid-19 pandemic, as many as 2,64,269 voters would exercise their franchise in Sanwer by-election. Voting will be held on November 3 and counting of votes will be on November 10. In view of the pandemic, 96 associate polling booth will be set up.

Following the declaration of date of the by-election by Election Commission of India on Tuesday, the Collector and District Election Officer Manish Singh briefed media about the preparations being made for holding the by-election. On this occasion, DIG HN Mishra was also present.

Informing about the election programme, Singh said that the Model Code of Conduct has come into force as soon as the election programme is announced, and it will be effective only in the area of Assembly segment number 211- Sanwer (SC).

380 polling booths

There were a total of 284 polling stations in the assembly constituency in the last election. In view of Covid-19, a total of 96 auxiliary polling stations have been set up by breaking the polling stations with more than 1000 voters. Thus, there will be a total of 380 polling stations in this election, which are set up in 220 buildings. Arrangements are being made to inform people about the auxiliary polling stations. The 380 polling stations of the assembly

constituency are divided into 39 sectors. There are 8 to 13 polling stations allotted in each sector. The assembly area also consists of five tehsils Hatod, Juni Indore, Malharganj, Kanadia, Khudel along with Sanwer.

852 each EVM-VVPAT

There will be 852 Control Unit (CU), 852 Ballot Unit (BU) and 852 VVPAT machines for 380 polling stations. The number is 225 per cent more when compared to last election.

Medical arrangements

Singh informed that the guidelines issued in view of Covid-19 will be followed. For the monitoring of the medical arrangements Dr Purnima Gadaria, and Dr Hemant Raghuvanshi Block Medical Officer, District Indore, have been appointed as supervision officer. The Election Commission of India has made a provision of giving Rs 30 lakh as ex-gratia to families of persons engaged in the election duty if they die due to Covid-19 during this period.

Training schedule ready

A training schedule has been prepared. From 6 to 8 October, the training of presiding officer and polling officer number-1 will be conducted from 10 am to 1 am and from 2pm to 5 pm and the polling officer number-2 and 3 on October 10.

Grievance redressal

Telephone numbers 1950 (24x7) and 0731-2465546 have been set up for grievance redressal. Grievance Control Room is operational at Room No. G-12 of District Collector office.

Expenditure sensitive constituency

Sanwer Assembly constituency is marked as an expenditure sensitive one. Vulnerable areas are being identified under sensitive polling station. On this occasion, DIG Mishra also briefed about the security arrangements.

Sanwer voter break up

-2,64,269 total voters including 1,35,522 male voters, 1,28,745 female

voters and 2 transgender voters.

-The female to male ratio (GR) is 950.

- 1743 digvyanga and 3283 voters are of those above 80 years of age.

-At the time of filing of nomination papers only 2 persons will be

allowed to enter room of Returning Officer.

-Only two vehicles can be brought at the time of filing nomination