Madhya Pradesh: Buying a laptop? Beware of fraudsters!

Indore: Buying a laptop? Be careful as a customer who bought Rs 56,000 Dell laptop later found it to be using i5 motherboard with i7 sticker and had an unmatched LCD screen as well. After being troubled with the laptop, the customer raised his voice and sought redressal to the issue at District Consumer Forum Indore-II.

The forum headed by president Om Prakash Sharma and member Sumitra Hathiwala ordered Dell India Pvt Ltd to pay back Rs 56,000 spent on the laptop and further pay penalty of Rs 7,000 including consumer forum charges.

The complaint was raised by Rudraksha Gupta of Sukun Villa, New Palasia, Indore. Rudraksha bought a Dell laptop on August 8, 2015 by paying Rs 56,000.

The laptop came with a 3 year warranty. However, in 1 year 4 months, the laptop crashed and seemed to have a loose battery connection.

“The laptop failed to work and often kept shutting down,” explained the plaintiff. Raising the first complaint on December 6, 2016, Gupta sought help from the company.

An engineer was later sent from Computer Gallery, Indore by Dell. However, the issues were not fixed and hence, another email was sent to the company by the plaintiff on December 12.

“When frequent complaints were not answered by the company, I had no other option but to approach another engineer,” Gupta said. He approached Pramod engineer, who found that the company had put in motherboard i5 under the sticker of i7.

After this, the company scratched off the warranty stating that an outsider had opened the laptop. Further, it was found that the LCD screen and motherboard did not match the serial number of the laptop.

When the conflict could not be resolved by the company, the plaintiff approached the forum seeking help. After the hearing, the forum ordered company to pay Rs 56,000 within 2 months and also pay the penalty charges as ordered.