Madhya Pradesh: Bus operators demand 60% rise in fare, write to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Indore: Concerned over the hike in prices of fuel, the Bus Operators Association has demanded a rise in bus fare by 60 percent in the state. The association has dashed off a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to intervene and direct the officials of the road transport department to increase the fare as per recommendations of the committee for the same.

State President of Prime Route Bus Operators Association Govind Sharma said, “We are demanding for the hike in fare from a long time. It has become difficult to operate buses in the present fare as it was increased in 2018.”

Sharma said that the association has been raising the issue at different forums. “The committee for deciding fare of buses has also recommended an increase in fare in December 2020 but road transport officials are sitting on it which is increasing our trouble.”

Sharma added that the fare of buses was updated last in 2018 when the price of diesel was at Rs 67.

“Now, the rate of diesel is Rs 83 and charges of other essentials like oil, chassis, tyres and others have been increased but not fare,” he added.

The bus operators also mentioned the loss during the time of lockdown and said that the buses remained halted for six months.

“Buses couldn’t be operated totally even now also due to various COVID guidelines. Government should increase the bus fare at least by 60 percent immediately to provide relief to us and we believe that the CM will take initiative for the same,” Sharma added.