Madhya Pradesh: Bus operation from Indore to restart from September 5

Indore: The operation of buses from Indore will start from September 5. This important decision was taken in a meeting of the officials of the Bus Owners Association held under the chairmanship of collector Manish Singh at his office on Friday afternoon.

In the meeting, decision was made that buses will start operating from Indore to Bhopal and Indore Division. It was also decided to start the operation of the city buses.

Collector Singh said that the problems of Bus Owners Association were taken seriously by the state government and the issues were constantly discussed. During the discussion, he was informed about the action taken by CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan to solve the problems of Bus Owners Association.

The officials of the Association appreciated the efforts made by CM Chauhan in the meeting and thanked him. The members of the Association informed that a delegation of Bus Owners Association will go to Bhopal to pay thanks to CM. Bhopal Volvo bus service will also start from Indore. It was decided in the meeting that the operation of the buses on BRTS will also be first be started.

Singh said that citizens will get a big relief by re-operation of buses. Economic activities will get a boost. Citizens will have convenience in movement. "Action will also be taken regarding illegal operation of buses. The buses will start operating at Indore with full capacity." Other officials and members of the Madhya Pradesh Bus Owners Association present in the meeting including Hamendra Karnavat, Brijmohan Rathi and Shiv Singh Gour.