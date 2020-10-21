Madhya Pradesh: Burhanpur Cops commemorate Police Memorial Day

Burhanpur: Burhanpur police department commemorate the Police Memorial Day here on Wednesday.

Superintendent of police Rahul Kumar Lodha on behalf of entire police department paid floral tribute to the police jawans those who laid their life. SP Lodha laid wreath at the police memorial.

Later, Parade Commander Subhedar Radha Yadav, Parade to IC Subhedar Dipali Sahariya gave parade salute.

District and session judge VS Patidar, district collector Praveen Kumar, additional district judge RK Patidar, chief judicial magistrate Dhirendra Mandloi and others were present.

The National Police Commemoration Day is observed every year on October 21 to pay homage to the 10 policemen who were killed in an ambush by Chinese troops in 1959 in Ladakh's Hot Spring area.