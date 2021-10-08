Madhya Pradesh: Breast Cancer Champions to celebrate 'Sangini Ki Umang’ on October 10

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Breast Cancer Champions will celebrate their annual celebrations program ‘Sangini Ki Umang’ from 4 pm to 5 pm on Sunday, October 10, 2021. The seminar will be conducted on zoom. It is the thirteenth year of the annual celebration organized to support breast cancer patients.

The program will be dedicated to its founder and Secretary late Dr Anupma Negi, a Sangini who started it in 2007 as a support group for breast cancer patients to give them emotional and moral support and later developed as a Rehabilitation Centre. After her untimely demise on Oct 8, 2011, ‘Sangini’ has been mainly run, managed by the Breast Cancer Champions survivors and unpaid volunteers.

Members of the support group will share their experiences, poems, songs and offer prayers.

Coordinators Bina in Surat from Gujarat, and Veena Sharma, Advocate High court Panjab and Haryana, Chandigarh Branch will be guest speakers.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 03:12 PM IST