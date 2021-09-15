Madhya Pradesh: BJP’s district level meeting concludes

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A key meeting of BJP’s Dhar district leaders was held on Sunday to discuss preparations for various programmes to be organized from September 17 to October 7. District incharge Shyam Bansal addressed the meeting.

BJP district president Rajiv Yadav presided over the meeting. The guests lit the lamp and garlanded portraits of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Pandit Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Kushabhau Thackeray. Welcome address was given by district president Vipin Rathore.

Addressing the meeting, district organisation in-charge of BJP, Shyam Bansal Dhar said that from September 17 till October 7, the BJP would be celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday as Sewa and Samarpan Abhiyan.

Former union minister Vikram Verma, state minister Jaideep Patel, MLA Neena Verma and others were present.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 10:29 PM IST