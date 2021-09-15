e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 06:09 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches "Dengue se Jung-Janta Ke Sang" campaign

ANI
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched a dengue eradication campaign, "Dengue se Jung-Janta Ke Sang" in the state's capital on Wednesday.

The CM assured that the government is taking up all the requisite measures to control dengue, by preventing waterlogging to fogging and fumigation to employing anti-larval fish species.

"While the government will do its part, the public also needs to contribute their part because no programme can be successful without public support," said the chief minister.

Chouhan also urged the masses to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and informed that the state will be holding a Vaccination Mahaabhiyan on September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 06:09 PM IST
