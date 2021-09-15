Bhopal: 'Shaitan' turns villain in real life, rapes minor with two chums

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl who was taking care of her ailing sister at latter's residence in Gunga locality of Bhopal was allegedly gang-raped, sources said on Wednesday.

The accused filmed incident and blackmailed her, sources said.

According to information, the victim, 15, a resident of Raisen district had come to Gunga to take care of her ailing sister. She was alone at home when accused Shaitan alias Sanket Lodhi along with his two friends barged into her house. While Shaitan and his one friend took turn, another friend filmed the act.

The accused also threatened the girl with dire consequence if she would reveal the incident to anyone.

The incident came to light when she reached back her home in Raisen and narrated the ordeal to her father.

The girl's father approached the local police and lodged a complaint.

He approached the local police and a case was registered against the three. The police registered a case and transferred case dairy to Gunga police station for further investigation.

In-charge of Gunga police station Ramesh Rai, said the accused Lodhi, Deepak Lodhi and Leela Kishan had been arrested.

