Madhya Pradesh: Bike rider gets 10 months’ rigorous imprisonment for fracturing leg of woman

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Judicial Magistrate First Class, Neemuch MA Dehalvi, sentenced a bike rider Islam Qureshi, 53, resident Khedapati Balaji Road, Baghana, district Neemuch after finding him guilty of breaking the leg of Praveen Bi.

She was hurt in an accident and the accused was held responsible for driving a motor cycle carelessly without a license, to a total 10 months rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,000. An order was also issued to pay Rs 1,500 rupees out of the fine amount to the complainant.

ADPO Vivek Somani, said that on March 9, 2018, the complainant Parveen was commuting on foot, when the accused came on a bike from the wrong side and hit the complainant causing serious injuries to her leg and body.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 11:53 PM IST