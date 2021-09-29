Madhya Pradesh: Bhoomi pujan of multi product industrial area in Jaora soon

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): A new multi-product industrial area is to be set up on 34 out of 36 hectares of sugar mill land located near Jaora railway station. For development like electricity, water, road and other works, Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) Indore has floated a tender of Rs 35 crore for two days ago.

Along with the process of acceptance of tender, the department and administration are preparing for its virtual bhoomi pujan through the Chief Minister. The CM is coming to Jawad in Neemuch district on September 30.

A total of 207 small and big industrial units will be set up at the cost of Rs 300 crores, employing 2500-3000 people in this industrial area.

MPIDC is developing the entire campus. Tenders have been approved for cement-concrete roads, sewerage, water system, power lines and other works at a cost of Rs 35 crore. The contractor who did this work has also been given the responsibility of assimilating the old machinery and re-commissioning of the sugar mill.

EE Jain said only the contract process of the approved tenders is left. We will give lay-out in 15-20 days or even earlier.

MPIDC's executive engineer Shailendra Jain said that the conditions of the development tender include dismantling the old structure and machinery have been laid out. SDM Himanshu Prajapati said that CM will stay in Neemuch on September 30.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 01:27 AM IST