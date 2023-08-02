Madhya Pradesh: Bhoj Mahila Society Begins Eye Flu Awareness Campaign In Dhar

Representative image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In an effort to combat eye flu outbreak in the region, the Bhoj Jagaruk Mahila Mandal Society has taken the initiative to raise awareness and provide essential healthcare services. The organisation has held a series of eye flu awareness camps across Dhar district, aiming to educate the community on the preventive measures and early detection of the disease.

The outbreak has been a growing concern in the district, affecting a significant number of residents in recent weeks. In response to the alarming situation, the Bhoj Jagaruk Mahila Mandal Society, a women-led non-profit organisation committed to community welfare, has stepped forward to address the issue proactively.

Over the past week, the society has set up various camps in strategic locations across Dhar, allowing easy access for local residents. The camps have been staffed with trained medical professionals and volunteers who have been diligently screening patients for eye flu symptoms and providing guidance on proper hygiene and prevention methods.

In addition to offering screenings, the organisation has been distributing informative pamphlets and holding interactive sessions to educate attendees on the importance of maintaining eye health during such outbreaks.

These educational efforts have been essential in dispelling myths and misconceptions surrounding eye flu, encouraging early reporting of symptoms and promoting timely treatment. Meena Aggarwal, Seema Raghuvanshi, Guruwant Kaur and other members were also present.

