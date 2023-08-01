Madhya Pradesh: 2 Minors Among 3 Held, 10 Stolen Bikes Worth Rs 7.5L Recovered In Dhar

Representative image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Bagdun police station nabbed three vehicle lifters, including two minors, and recovered 10 motorcycles worth more than Rs 7.5 lakh. Recovered motorcycles include a bullet as well.

Police station in-charge Sameer Patidar said that during subsequent interrogation, the trio said that that they used to hide stolen bikes around their house. Later, they used to sell these bikes at low prices.

The minors allegedly told the police that they used to keep an eye on motorcycles parked in deserted areas and used to spend money received from stolen bike to fulfil their hobbies.

During a recent review meeting, SP Manoj Kumar Singh had instructed all station in-charges to check vehicle theft cases. Taking a cue from this, Bagdun police have so far seized 81 motorcycles worth Rs 50 lakh.

The police were tipped-off about two minors roaming in the area with a bullet motorcycle. The police immediately swung into action and brought both minors to the police station.

During interrogation, both the minors allegedly confessed to thefts in Pithampur, Rau and Mhow police circles. The miscreants used to sell these bikes for merely Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000.

One of the two minors is a resident of Ashoknagar district and currently works as a labourer in Pithampur area.

