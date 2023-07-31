 Madhya Pradesh: 46 Kids Found Affected By Dental Fluorosis During Camp
It was organised under the National Fluorosis Prevention Control Programme.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 31, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A fluorosis (testing) health camp was conducted at Baslai, Gondikheda, Sandla and Salwa villages under Sardarpur block (Dhar district) on Monday.

It was organised under the National Fluorosis Prevention Control Programme. During the camp, a fluorosis test of 178 children was concluded by district fluorosis consultant Dr MD Bharti, BMO Dr Sheela Mujalda and the team of National Child Protection Programme.

After the tests, 46 patients were found affected by dental fluorosis. The urine sample of affected patients and samples of the sources from which they were drinking water were taken. These samples would be sent to the district fluorosis lab (District Hospital). Calcium and Vitamin-C medicines were provided to them for treatment. Dr Bharti and Mujalda jointly elaborated about various measures that can be taken to prevent fluorosis. CHO, ANM, Anganwadi and ASHA workers were also present.

article-image
