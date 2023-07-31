Madhya Pradesh: 11th State Thai Boxing Championship Kicks Off In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Two-day-long 11th State Thai Boxing Championship kicked off here in DRP Line, Dhar on Saturday with stellar performances and interesting competitions.

Young boxersfrom 8 to 9 districts participated ahead of the national trials, bringing with them determination, skill and passion for the sport. The inaugural ceremony was graced by Judge Pradyuman Singh who addressed the young boxers.

He said that participation in the sport is more important than winning or losing it. Working hard is an essential requirement to be successful in your career. It gives you a sense of achievement and joy.

RI Purushottam Vishnoi graced as the chief guest and extended best wishes to the players to showcase their best performances during the event and wished them a bright future ahead.

The students selected in the competition will participate in the national level event. The organisers left no stone unturned to ensure that all facilities and arrangements are in place, creating an ideal platform for young boxers to exhibit their skill and compete at the highest level.

Among others present were state organisation secretary Jeet Kunedo, Rajendra Rathore, Thai Kick Boxing Association secretary Sandeep Saini and Saksham Fitness Centre Dhirendra Jaiswal. The event concluded on Sunday.

