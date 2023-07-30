Bhopal: Employee Booked For Appropriating Funds Worth Rs 9 Lakhs | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Chunabhatti police station staff have registered a case of fraud against the employee of a private company in Chunabhatti for appropriating funds worth Rs 9 lakh from the company operators in the name of submitting tax from September 2022 till July 2023, the police said.

Chunabhatti police station house officer (SHO) Nitin Sharma said complainants Shah Hardik and Shah Harshad approached police on Saturday. They told cops that they were operators of a private company based in Chunabhatti, and had hired a subordinate named Appu Kuttan to assist them in their work.

They alleged that from September 2022 to July 2023, Kuttan kept taking money from them in the name of filing income tax return. Kuttan suddenly resigned in June 2023. When an audit of the company was conducted, it came to light that Kuttan had not submitted the tax and kept the total money taken from them, amounting to Rs 9 lakh with himself.

The duo then lodged a case against Kuttan at Chunabhatti police station. The case is being probed, after which the accused shall be arrested soon, SHO Sharma said.

