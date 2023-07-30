Suspected Cholera Cases In Indore: IMC Launches Drive To Check Mixing Of Sewage Line With Narmada Water Line In Subhash Nagar |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Concerned over the contamination of potable water with the bacteria causing cholera, UTI, and other deadly diseases, Indore Municipal Corporation has launched a door to door drive in these areas to check the quality of Narmada water supply.

The team reached the area on Sunday morning and asked people to check the quality of water whether it looked clean or contaminated.

IMC employees and officials also inspected the water supply lines in these areas to find out the source of contamination and mixing of sewage lines in the Narmada water supply line.

Mayor Assures Of Appropriate Steps For Control

Meanwhile, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said that it is a serious issue if the water gets contaminated in these areas. “We will look into the matter and direct the officials to take immediate steps in the matter. Cases of water contamination increase during monsoon and we are taking all possible steps to control the menace,” he said.

The team of the health department had launched a door to door survey in these areas after learning about the 10 cases of acute diarrheal disorder in the colonies around Subhash Nagar and Clerk Colony.

Samples Sent For Testing

Samples of potable water, both the Narmada supply line and borewell, were sent for testing to District Public Health Laboratory (DPHL) and found the samples positive with the bacterial growth of vibrio cholerae, proteus mirabilis, salmonella, and E.colli.

Health department had dashed off a letter to the IMC to take action over the same while continuing to distribute the chlorine and other medicines to the people along with spreading awareness to prevent the seasonal diseases.

