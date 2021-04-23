Madhya Pradesh: Banned polythene bags seized in Indore, Rs 50K fine imposed

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Thursday seized 30 sacks filled with banned polythene bags and slapped Rs 50000 fine on the person who imported bags from a firm in Gujarat.

Zone 19 CSI Arvind Pathrod had received a tip off that a loading vehicle is transporting banned plastic bags in large quantity.

With Zone 18 and Zone 13 officials, Pathrod stopped a loading vehicle at Loha Mandi. When search, 30 sacks of banned polythene bags were found in it.

On enquiry, IMC officials came to know that the polythene bags were being transported from Gujarat to Bhopal. The bags were to be delivered to some Poonam Enterprises in Bhopal. IMC officials seized the bag and called the merchant. A fine of Rs 50,000 was slapped on him.

The seized polythene bags were sent to trenching ground at Devguradia for disposal.

Polythene bags and single use plastic items are completely banned in Indore. IMC takes action against those uses single use items and polythene bags.