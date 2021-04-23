Indore: West discom to give up to Rs 3 lakh as medical advance to employees as many fall prey to Covid

For availing benefit of medical advance, the employee would have to give an application with attaching Covid positive report, doctor's treatment slip and hospitalisation advice.

If the employee is admitted in a serious condition in Covid-19 ward or hospital and is not in a condition to submit a signed application, then the slip issued by the hospital can be forwarded by its controlling officer.

The regional executive director/chief engineer has been authorided to approve medical advances on such applications immediately and up to a maximum of Rs 3 lakh so that the amount of medical advance can be deposited in the salary account of the concerned personnel without any delay.

The chief general manager has been empowered to approve medical advance in the case of regular personnel posted under corporate headquarters. Due to the present circumstances, the scheme has been implemented for a period of three months as of now. If there is any further illness, then a separate order will be issued for that. After the concerned personnel recovered, the amount of medical advance will be adjusted as per the provisions set by the company.