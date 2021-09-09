Madhya Pradesh: Baba who promised shower of notes held

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A conman who cheated a man of Rs 5.5 lakh by promising to create rain of currency was arrested on Wednesday.

Police said that fraud Baba promised Ashish Suryavanshi of Vivekanandnagar Colony of Agar that he can create rain of currency.

An acquaintance of Ashish lured him with the tales of rain of notes. He shared with Ashish the address of Baba who lives in Indore. Ashish, came under the influence of his acquaintance who is a resident of Unhel. He was called by Baba, to Ramghat area with Rs 5.5 lakh. When Ashish reached with the money, Baba and his aides a disciple from Harda and his female friend asked him to take bath in the river.

But by the time Ashish came out of the river, Baba and his companions fled from the spot with the money. Ashish lodged a complaint with Mahakal police. Three accused were apprehended but Baba and his female friend were absconding.

So far, five mobile phones, one motorcycle and cash amount have been recovered from the accused. Now only female friend of the con Baba is absconding.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 02:03 AM IST