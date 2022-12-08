Madhya Pradesh: Award of Rs 50,000 announced on main accused Phool Singh in Burhanpur

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Award of Rs 50,000 announced on main accused Phool Singh in Burhanpur

Attack on Bakadi Forest Outpost

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 08, 2022, 10:40 PM IST
article-image
Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Burhanpur SP Rahul Kumar Lodha on Thursday announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on Phool Singh Subala, the main accused in recent attack on Bakadi forest outpost.

Phool Singh, a native of Jaampati Bakadi village, is wanted in connection with five criminal cases. He is on the run after recent attack on the forest outpost. More than a dozen accused had attacked the outpost and looted 17 service rifles.

He is also wanted in many other cases, including large-scale deforestation in the Bakadi forest area, obstructing government work, assaulting government servants with sling shots, sticks and stones with the intention of killing them, vandalizing government vehicles and carrying weapons without permission.

There are serious accusation, including holding a rally, intimidating common man.

article-image

