Madhya Pradesh: Assistant grade II caught accepting Rs 50,000 bribe

Kasrawad/Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) caught a government official and his aide while accepting Rs 50,000 in bribe from a retired teacher in Kasrawad in Khargone district on Tuesday.

SP (EOW) Dhananjay Shah said accused Akhilesh Pagare, an assistant grade 2 had demanded Rs 1 lakh for releasing the GPF amount of retired assistant teacher Rameshchandra Mujalde and he settled the deal for Rs 50,000. Mujalde lodged a complaint on November 24.

EOW asked the complainant to talk to the Akhilesh Pagare over mobile phone.

Pagare asked the complainant to hand over bribe at the bus stand.

Pagare turned up with his aide Sheru Malakar. EOW team caught Pagare when he took the money from Sheru and pocketed it.

DSP (EOW) Aniruddha Wadhia, inspector Vinod Soni, Inspector Kailash Patidar, SI Rajesh Goyal, head constable Harish, constables Ajay Solanki, Ranjeet, Ajay Choubey, Pradeep Mishra, Neelam and Swati were part of action.

Pagare was booked under relevant sections of Prevention Of Corruption Act while Sheru was booked under Section 120 of the IPC. Further probe is underway.

SP said that Pagare took Rs 1.3 lakh as bribe from Mujalde in the past and he again demanded Rs 1 lakh.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 11:44 PM IST