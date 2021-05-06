Madhya Pradesh: Anxiety and uncertainty looms large for JEE aspirants as May session also gets postponed





The first two sessions have already been completed in February and March.



The students have been advised to visit the official NTA website (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates related to the exams.



While there is no denying as how to necessary it is to follow corona protocols and avoid any gathering as coronavirus cases continue to spike in Indore and all throughout the country, the trouble for students also continues to amplify.



Students troubled, losing focus



Advait Parmar (17) could not appear for the second session of JEE Mains in March as he was in quarantine after his father tested positive for Covid-19.



“I re-registered for the April session of the exam and wanted to tick-off at least one exam of my list but now, the April, as well as the May sessions, have been postponed and I am unable to focus on studies anymore,” said Advait, who is also preparing for his class 12 exam which remain postponed across school education boards in the country.