Madhya Pradesh: Anxiety and uncertainty looms large for JEE aspirants as May session also gets postponed

The JEE (Main) — 2021 May session was scheduled on 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 May 2021. "However, keeping the present situation in mind, the JEE (Main) — 2021 May session is also being postponed," National Testing Agency (NTA) said.
Looking at the present situation of COVID-19 and keeping students safety in mind, JEE (Main) - May 2021 session has been postponed.
Amid rising Covid-19 cases in the country, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced that the Joint Entrance Exam - Main (JEE Main) - May 2021 session has been postponed.
"Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA for further updates," Pokhriyal tweeted.
Earlier, JEE- Main April session had been postponed due to the upsurge in Covid-19 cases across the country.
The JEE (Main) - 2021 April Session which was scheduled on April 27, 28, and 30, has already been postponed due to the COV1D-19 pandemic.
The rescheduling of the April and May sessions will be done subsequently. The registration for the May Session will also be announced at a later stage, NTA said.
The first two sessions have already been completed in February and March.
The students have been advised to visit the official NTA website (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates related to the exams.
While there is no denying as how to necessary it is to follow corona protocols and avoid any gathering as coronavirus cases continue to spike in Indore and all throughout the country, the trouble for students also continues to amplify.
Students troubled, losing focus
Advait Parmar (17) could not appear for the second session of JEE Mains in March as he was in quarantine after his father tested positive for Covid-19.
“I re-registered for the April session of the exam and wanted to tick-off at least one exam of my list but now, the April, as well as the May sessions, have been postponed and I am unable to focus on studies anymore,” said Advait, who is also preparing for his class 12 exam which remain postponed across school education boards in the country.
He was worried and anxious like many other students appearing for class 12 examination this year. Many students tweeted and urged government to find an alternative, as they could not handle the uncertainty anymore.
Anupama Rai, mother of a JEE aspirant said that many JEE aspirants had not appeared for the February and March sessions of the exam because they wanted to focus on their class 12 exam, and were waiting for the upcoming sessions to appear for their exam.
This year, with the aim of giving JEE aspirants a better chance at bettering their performance, NTA had announced that JEE Mains will be held in four sessions and students will get the choice to pick the highest score.
More than 6.20 lakh & 5.56 lakh appeared for first two sessions
As per information shared by NTA, 6.20 lakh and 5.56 lakh students appeared for the first two sessions held across in India in the months of February and March.
Rising Covid-19 cases, however, pushed NTA authorities to decide to postpone the April and now the May session indefinitely.
"The rescheduling of April and May sessions of JEE Mains will be announced subsequently. Registrations for the May session will also be announced at a later date," said the statement released by the NTA.
