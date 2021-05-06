Madhya Pradesh: 385 highest ever covid-19 cases in a single day in Ratlam, 337 persons discharged as well

Ratlam: 385 highest ever covid-19 cases in a single day were detected here in Ratlam when sample reports released on Wednesday evening. As many 337 persons were discharged on Wednesday as well after recovery.

Active positive cases have at present crossed two thousand mark which is also highest. 2074 sample reports were pending and being awaited as on today.

385 new cases added in sample reports on Wednesday included large number of cases from the rural belt which showed that epidemic has spread in a large number of villages.

Meanwhile, Jaora MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey informed here in a press release that every patient will have to be given admission in the hospital in the district and the patient has every right to get commenced treatment there.

Dr Pandey said that he talked to the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the complaints of not getting admission in the hospitals and the CM Chouhan has very clearly stated that no hospital can deny admission and if bed is not available even then treatment must be started for the time being.