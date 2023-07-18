Madhya Pradesh: Annual Subsidy Of Rs 975 Cr For Power Consumers Of Dhar Dist

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The power distribution company has implemented Atal Griha Jyoti Yojana, Atal Krishi Yojana for subsidized electricity. Madhya Pradesh West Region Power Distribution Company has been providing subsidy every month to lakhs of consumers in Dhar district. Around 4.5L consumers of Pithampur, Dharampuri, Dhamnod, Dhar, Badnavar, Gandhwani, Manavar, Rajgarh, Kukshi amd Nisarpur areas have been availing the subsidized power supply..

A subsidy of about Rs 975 crore was given in Dhar during the last year, which is the highest in Indore division. Dhar is followed by Indore and Khargone in availing the subsidy.

Managing director of Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company, Amit Tomar said that maximum of four lakh consumers were taking benefits of schemes in Khargone. The highest annual subsidy given is Rs 785 crore in Nimar. After Khargone, subsidy worth Rs 483 crore is provided to more than 1.25 lakh consumers of Barwani district, Rs 460 crore to about three lakh consumers of Khandwa, and more than Rs 300 crore to about two lakh consumers in remaining Burhanpur district. Last year, the company had given a subsidy of Rs 8,792 crore. Subsidy is also being given for lift irrigation scheme, street lights in the area.

Power loom operators also get concession in Burhanpur. The annual bill of a consumer with 14 horse power motor is about Rs 1.60 lakh. In this subsidy of 1.40 lakh is paid by the state government. In the ongoing financial year, provision has been made for subsidy of Rs 9,200 crore in Malwa Nimar.

