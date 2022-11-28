Madhya Pradesh: Ahead of Gujarat election, Alirajpur cops on high alert

Alirajpur Checkpost | FP PHOTO

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections, Alirajpur police are keeping a tab on every nook and corner of the district. Police personnel are on alert mode and have put up six check posts for continuous monitoring of the border area.

Alirajpur SP Manoj Kumar Singh said that the police department is keeping a continuous vigil in the area for the past two months. Voting will be held on December 5 in Chhota Udaipur and Dahod districts, close to Alirajpur. In this context, five border meetings have been held so far to discuss various issues. On Saturday night, SP Singh conducted a surprise inspection at the check post and reviewed the force deployed there.

SP Singh told that keeping in view the Assembly elections police are keeping a tab on anti-social elements in the district. So far, a total of 822 cases of illegal liquor have been made, in which country and foreign liquor worth Rs 84.38 lakh have been seized. Police also seized 44 illegal weapons. A total of 275 licensed weapons have been deposited in 44 border villages.

