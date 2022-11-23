Sale of liquor prohibits in Alirajpur and Jhabua districts bordering Gujarat

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the instructions of the Indian Election Commission in the wake of the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022, State’s Commercial Tax Department has issued a directive prohibiting the sale of liquor and declaring a dry day in bordering Alirajpur and Jhabua districts.

Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan informed that phase-wise implementation of instructions meant for liquor prohibition in bordering areas of Gujarat state will be ensured. Before 48 hours of polling in Gujarat, liquor shops will remain closed to a 3 km distance from the border of bordering districts of Gujarat state. The order of liquor ban will be followed strictly. Efforts will be made that there remains no possibility of transportation of liquor in polling areas.

On the stipulated dates mentioned in order, there will be no permission of sell of liquor at liquor shops, restaurants, and other service points.

Hotels that have licenses to receive various kinds of liquor and supply will also have no permission for the sale and supply of liquor during dry days.

It has been clearly mentioned in the instructions that during the aforesaid period, the deduction should be done in the stocking of liquor.

Notably, elections will be held in two phases on 182 assembly seats in Gujarat. Voting will be done on December 1 and December 5 and votes will be counted on December 8.