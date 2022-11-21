Alirajpur: Make special efforts to include names of new voters: Collector

FP Photo

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and district election officer Raghavendra Singh reviewed the progress of each BLO while reviewing the addition of names in the voter list of new voters under the brief revision of the voters' list 2023.

As per the instructions of the Election Commission, collector Singh asked officers to ensure that special efforts should be taken to include the names of new voters in the voter list as per the target within the time limit.

He directed that any kind of negligence will not be tolerated at any level in election-related work and notice should be issued to those who are delaying online work of adding names, removing error corrections in names etc.

The collector instructed that the BLOs should make the applications received each day online on the same day. While giving instructions for regular monitoring of the work being done by BLOs, he instructed them to submit daily BLO-wise progress reports.

He delivered instructions for special efforts regarding gender issues. He instructed that action should be taken to add the names of eligible youths studying in all higher secondary schools, hostels, colleges, polytechnics, and ITIs to the voter list of the district.

He directed that the BLOs should ensure that action is taken to add new voters while conducting a survey. Along with this, in urban areas also, BLOs should reach the door to door and ensure that action is taken to add names of new voters.

District panchayat CEO Abhishek Chaudhary, additional collector and deputy district election officer, CL Chanap, all sub-divisional officers, and revenue and departmental officers of various departments were present at the meeting.

Read Also MP: 8 tribal kids from Alirajpur click photographs like professionals