Madhya Pradesh: Agitating farmers are sellouts, anti-national, says agriculture minister Kamal Patel

Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel on Monday gave a rather controversial statement on the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three new agricultural laws enacted by the Central government. Commenting on the farmer organisations, the Minister said, "Protesting farmers are 'sellouts' and their organisations are 'anti-national'."

Patel, who arrived in Ujjain on Monday, told mediapersons, "The agitating farmer organisations are 'sellouts', 'traitors' and acting at the behest of foreign powers. Suddenly 500 organisations have flourished like snakes, scorpions and mongoose."

He said, "In the coming days, many political parties will not be able to come upfront among the people and the farmers, their political existence will end. When the floods occur and the water level is uncontrollable then snakes, scorpions and mongoose start climbing a tree and gather together to save their lives. Similarly, there is a tsunami of the development of Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the country in which the whole Opposition is submerging. All of them have united together and are opposing it as well as misleading the country."

"As MP's Agriculture Minister, it is my responsibility to tell the farmers about the farm laws so that they are not misled. That is why under the BJP government's leadership in Madhya Pradesh and at the Centre we have decided to create awareness about the various farm laws through Jan Jagran Abhiyan (public awareness campaign) to tell the farmers how 500 farmer organisations have risen like a mushroom," he added.

"In reality they are not farmer organisations, they are an organisation of 'sellouts', 'anti-national' unions, these organisations are flourishing with the money from foreign powers who do not want the country to become strong."