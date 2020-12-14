Madhya Pradesh: We’ll hold chaupals in every village to make farmers aware about farm laws, says agriculture minister Patel as tillers intensify agitation

Ujjain: As farmers intensified agitation over new farm laws, state agriculture minister Kamal Patel on Monday said BJP has always considered interests of cultivators. “We will hold chaupals in every village to make them aware about the benefits of farm laws. Farmers will no longer incur losses,” Patel told mediapersons here on Monday.

The minister’s statement comes in wake of BJP making all possible efforts to reach out to every farmer in the state over three farm laws. He had made similar statements in Khandwa recently and said three laws will bring revolutionary changes in the life of farmers. He said they will bring prosperity to farmers and boost agrarian economy as they will be able to establish agriculture-based businesses and industries.