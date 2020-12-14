Madhya Pradesh: We’ll hold chaupals in every village to make farmers aware about farm laws, says agriculture minister Patel as tillers intensify agitation

Ujjain: As farmers intensified agitation over new farm laws, state agriculture minister Kamal Patel on Monday said BJP has always considered interests of cultivators. “We will hold chaupals in every village to make them aware about the benefits of farm laws. Farmers will no longer incur losses,” Patel told mediapersons here on Monday.
The minister’s statement comes in wake of BJP making all possible efforts to reach out to every farmer in the state over three farm laws. He had made similar statements in Khandwa recently and said three laws will bring revolutionary changes in the life of farmers. He said they will bring prosperity to farmers and boost agrarian economy as they will be able to establish agriculture-based businesses and industries.
Patel said farmers should not be misled by Opposition parties. Under new laws, mandis won’t shut down, but they will become smart mandis. “MSP of agricultural produce won’t be nullified. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are determined to make agriculture a profitable business,” he added.
Patel said agriculture producers’ groups will be formed so that farmers may draw maximum profit. In every development block of the state, there will be two agriculture producer groups.
He said maximum facilities will be made available to farmers in mandis itself. High quality seeds, fertilizers, medicines will be made available in mandis. Petrol pumps will be established in mandis too. Farmers will get canteen facilities.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)