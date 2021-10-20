Madhya Pradesh: After two years, IIM Indore is back with Utsaha

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Management Indore is back with its marketing research festival, Utsaha, a pandemic-enforced hiatus of 2 years.

The elite b-school is going to kick off Utsaha'21 on October 22 that conducts gamified marketing research to generate insights about customers in the rural market.

The fest will be conducted for the first time in a hybrid format.

“Based on the centralized theme, 'Marketing 365', the central India's only marketing fest will be looking to leave a long-lasting impression in the hearts and souls of its attendees. From its inception in 2003 to hands-on field outreach held at Janapav Kuti, previous editions of Utsaha have been extremely memorable and enriching for both the participants and attendees,” said the organisers.

The two-day event will provide aspiring marketing and business professionals an opportunity to learn actionable insights from industry stalwarts sharing a plethora of cross-domain knowledge and experience. Marketing research carried out in a disguised manner by the students of IIM Indore in projects ranging from market research, profiling new product launches, brand analysis and validating marketing strategy will also glean valuable information for corporate houses to act upon.

Suchit Bansal, senior vice president (import business), Nykaa; Manish Bansal, associate vice president, Zomato; Ishan Bose, CMO, Kredit Bee; Aashima Praveen, global product marketing lead, Bumble; Sunder Madakshira, head of marketing, Adobe; Hrishikesh Bhand, SME, senior product marketing manager, PayPal; and Prasad Routray, head (Corporate and Alliance) Airtel Payments Bank are the luminaries who are going to share their decades of industry experience with the attendees of the festival.

In addition to the list of speakers, Utsaha’21 is also conducting panel discussions, workshops and interactive sessions to facilitate healthy discussions and knowledge sharing sessions, cutting across a spectrum of domains.

“Utsaha will be bringing the best of both the online and offline worlds in a one-of-a-kind hybrid festival this year. Participants will have the opportunity to register online and experience the Utsaha fervor first-hand!,” the student coordinators of the fest said.

“All-in-all, Utsaha' 21 promises to give much-needed impetus to consumer research and outreach in often-neglected rural and semi-urban markets, making it a storehouse of valuable resources and untapped potential,” they added.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Over 4000 trees planted in Jiwaji University campus to be barcoded

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 05:02 PM IST