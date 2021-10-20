Madhya Pradesh: Over 4000 trees planted in Jiwaji University campus to be barcoded

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Jiwaji University Campus has come up with a unique initiative to help its students. Thousands of trees planted on the campus of the Jiwaji University of Gwalior will now introduce themselves. A barcode is being put on every tree on the university campus. When scanned, one can get complete information about the tree that will be available, namely the name, importance, and usefulness of the tree.

There are more than 4000 big trees on the campus of Jiwaji University. 62 species of trees are also planted on this campus, including neem trees, Ashoka, teak, mango, and many more. Apart from this, 62 species of trees including White-Black Acacia, Custard Apple, Kachnar, Palash, Sheesham, Kadam, Gulmohar, Yellow Gulmohar, Amla, Banyan, Google Paper are also present.

"More than 4000 trees will be barcoded. Students and people who come here can know about that tree, its name, and its importance and utility," said, MK Gupta, Head of Department of Botanicals.

