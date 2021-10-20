e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Two unidentified terrorists killed in Dragad area of Shopian during an encounter: J&K PolicePM Modi launches new international airport in UP's Kushinagar, flight from Sri Lanka first to land
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 01:00 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Let us also introduce you to Arvind Kejriwal of Gwalior

Saurabh has been setting up a chaat cart here for almost 12 years and his chart is so famous that a passerby definitely eats chaat on his cart.
FP News Service
Advertisement

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A chaat seller in Gwalior is making headlines due to a strange reason. We often visit street stalls because of their unique and different taste, but people in Gwalior visit this street stall because of the way he looks.

Who does not know the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, but let us also introduce you to Gupta ji of Gwalior, who looks like CM Kejriwal.

Saurabh Gupta, popularly known as Kejriwal of Gwalior, sets up a chaat cart every day on the banks of Baja Tal located at Moti Mahal.

He is famous as Arvind Kejriwal because he looks and also dresses as CM Kejriwal. The locals have started calling him Kejriwal of Gwalior.

Saurabh has been setting up a chaat cart here for almost 12 years and his chart is so famous that a passerby definitely eats chaat on his cart.

He serves his customers a wide variety of flavors including Papdi Chaat, Sweet Samosa, Palak Papdi, Dahi Bade, Katori Chaat, Gulab Jamun.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Police, participants among a dozen injured in Eid procession

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 01:00 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal