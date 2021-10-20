Madhya Pradesh: Let us also introduce you to Arvind Kejriwal of Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A chaat seller in Gwalior is making headlines due to a strange reason. We often visit street stalls because of their unique and different taste, but people in Gwalior visit this street stall because of the way he looks.

Who does not know the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, but let us also introduce you to Gupta ji of Gwalior, who looks like CM Kejriwal.

Saurabh Gupta, popularly known as Kejriwal of Gwalior, sets up a chaat cart every day on the banks of Baja Tal located at Moti Mahal.

He is famous as Arvind Kejriwal because he looks and also dresses as CM Kejriwal. The locals have started calling him Kejriwal of Gwalior.

Saurabh has been setting up a chaat cart here for almost 12 years and his chart is so famous that a passerby definitely eats chaat on his cart.

He serves his customers a wide variety of flavors including Papdi Chaat, Sweet Samosa, Palak Papdi, Dahi Bade, Katori Chaat, Gulab Jamun.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 01:00 PM IST