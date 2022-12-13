Madhya Pradesh: Affected residents in search of concrete assurance from admin in Ujjain

A delegation of affected residents and Congress functionaries during their meeting with the collector in Ujjain on Tuesday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of Gulmohar Colony and Gyarsi Nagar, situated in the Simhastha Fair area, have still not gotten complete relief. Congress argues that the administration is ready to spare the houses built before 2016. However, no clarification has been issued in this regard at the administrative level so far.

The Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) has given notice to the residents of five colonies including Gulmohar Colony and Gyarsi Nagar to remove their construction. Although the deadline to remove the construction was Monday, the administrative staff did not take any action. Congress leaders demonstrated at the administrative complex on Monday.

Simhastha Kisan Sangharsh Samiti president Gajendra Marothia told that Ram Nagar is located on Bhairavgarh Road, in which 40 houses are built, which belong to very poor people, in addition to this, Gyarsi Nagar is situated on its front side, where there are 38 houses which are owned by the corporation administration. They have been identified and an announcement is being made that encroachments in Simhastha area will be removed. In such a situation, there is an atmosphere of fear in all these families and the families who have spent their life’s earnings in these houses are fearful of the destruction. At the same time, the residents of Gulmohar Colony, Jaisingpura area are also living in fear.

City Congress Committee president Ravi Bhadoria, Vivek Yadav, Maya Trivedi and Ravi Rai, who were part of the delegation, said that the administration has planned to demolish the houses built after 2016. Bhadoria said that the administration has assured them that houses built before 2016 will not be demolished. But the houses built after this will not be spared either.