Madhya Pradesh: Adulterated carom seeds worth Rs 3L seized

Neemuch: Without bothering about mandi traders threat to protest, district food officer Sanjeev Mishra and his team continue their drive against food adulteration in Neemuch district on Saturday – Sunday as well. On Saturday, department team seized carom seeds (ajwain) worth Rs 3 lakh.

According to information, on Saturday afternoon when Mishra and his team were present at the district collector office, they got a tip-off about a truck loaded with carom seeds coated with harmful chemical being transported to the other state. Taking cognizance into the matter, Mishra and his team immediately rushed to the spot and seized the truck loaded with the material at Kanawati village, about eight kilometres away from the district headquarters.

During checking it was found that carom seeds and coriander seeds which were loaded in the truck were polished with harmful sulphur and other chemicals and were all set to be transported other states. Team seized 60 bags of adulterated spices total weight of three tonnes. Later, the team went to Dhaneriyakala situated Sujal Traders firm owned by Jinedra Pamecha. When contacted Mishra said that adulterated spices were all set to be transported to Karnataka.

Notably, traders from Neemuch opposed the ongoing drive by the food safety department in the town and threatened to launch an agitation if it was not stopped.

Traders decided to open front against the department after the team from Bhopal raided two firms in the town and seized more than twenty-five tonnes of edibles on Thursday. Team also collected seven food samples following which the traders decided to raise their objections.