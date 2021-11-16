Madhya Pradesh: Administration to start hearing plot victims from Tuesday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration is giving another chance to genuine plot holders of various colonies whose land had been illegally usurped by the land mafia. For the next two days starting Tuesday, their complaints will be heard by the area SDM.

Collector Manish Singh has given necessary instructions to the administration and police officers for resolving the problems of the aggrieved plot holders of various colonies of the district. The problems of the plot holders of various colonies were heard in the past also following instructions of the State Government. But genuine plot holders who were unable to register their complaints with the administration in the past are being given another opportunity to present their case.

In compliance with the instructions given by the State Government, collector Singh has fixed the duties of the SDMs to hear the complaints of the victims. The hearing of the victims of Phoenix Devcon Society located at village Kelodhala will be done by SDM Anshul Khare (Mobile No. 91316 45130). Similarly, complaints of victims of Kalindi Gold City located in village Bhangya will be heard by SDM Parag Jain (mobile no. 79998 30436) and complaints of victims of Satellite Hill Colony located in village Nayta Mundla will be heard by SDM Vishakha Deshmukh (mobile no. 79878 08872).

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 01:35 AM IST