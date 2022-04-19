Madhya Pradesh: Additional chief secretary home, ADG take stock of Khargone situation

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Home departmentís additional chief secretary Dr Rajesh Rajora and additional director general of police (ADGP) Vipin Maheshwari on Tuesday visited violence-hit areas of Khargone town and took stock of the situation prevailing there.

Both the officers who came from Bhopal did site inspection from Aurangpura to Talab Chowk and then from Sanjay Nagar to Choti Mohan Talkies and thereafter reached the new collector premises. Indore divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma briefed them about the whole situation at Talab Chowk.

After this, the convoy moved towards Sanjay Nagar, where officials interacted with the locals.

ACS Dr Rajoura and ADG Maheshwari went inside the houses to see the condition of the interiors of the houses.

During the visit, besides Indore divisional commissioner Dr Sharma, IG Rakesh Sharma, Khargone district collector Anugrah P, SP Rohit Kashwani along with additional collector SS Mujalda, SDM Milind Dhoke and other officers were present.

Separate meetings with both sides

After inspecting the site, both the officers held meetings with both parties at different times in the auditorium located at the new collector premises. The attendees were heard turn by turn during the meeting. Both sides talked about taking strict action against the rioters. Along with this, both sides also proposed peace. At the conclusion of the meeting, ACS Dr Rajoura said that everyone has to live together. Create an environment of peace. No laxity regarding law and order will be tolerated. The details of the points mentioned by participants in the meeting have been noted.

Former minister of state for agriculture Balkrishna Patidar, MLA Ravi Joshi, former MLA Babulal Mahajan and others were also present.

