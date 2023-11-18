Madhya Pradesh Votes: Malwa - Nimar Reports Brisk Voting 

Sendhwa/ Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): The bordering district Barwani witnessed over 70.36 per cent voting till 5 pm on Friday. In the district, as many as 1,224 polling booths have been made, and a large number of voters have thronged polling stations since early morning.

The high voter turnout in Barwani reflects the enthusiasm and participation of the local community in the democratic process. The efficient management of polling booths ensured that voters were able to cast their votes smoothly and without any major disruptions.

Though voting ended at 6 pm, it will continue for some more time for people who are still in queue at many polling stations in the district.

As per data available, till 5 pm, 70.36% voting has taken place in the district, with the highest 78.20 per cent voting in the Rajpur assembly constituency, while Barwani witnessed 63 per cent. Sendhwa and Pansemal assemblies witnessed 68.03 and 73.11 per cent respectively.

75.54% In Khargone District; Highest 78.98% In Kasrawad

Khargone: In Khargone, voting started at 7 am in all six assembly constituencies and continued till late evening as large number of voters queued outside the polling stations waiting for their turns.

As per the data available, till 5 pm, 75.54 per cent voting took place here. The highest turnout was 78.98 per cent in Kasrawad assembly constituency, followed by Maheshwar assembly with 78.76 voting.

The other four assemblies, including Bhikangaon (72.11 per cent), Barwah (75.33 per cent), Khargone (74.82 per cent) and Bhagwanpura (73.65 per cent) witnessed good turnout, as all these constituencies witnessed 70 per cent above voting.

Here in Khargone, the Election Commission has set up 1,541 polling booths for voting in the district, out of which 84 are in shed areas. At the same time, 92 women booths and 6 disabled booths have been made.

With a direct contest between Congress and BJP, the presence of independent candidates and JAYS candidates adds an element of unpredictability to the poll outcome.

53-Year-Old Suffers A Heart Attack At Booth, Dies

A 53-year-old woman, waiting for her turn to cast vote in the queue at a polling booth in Khargone district, suffered a heart attack and died on the spot. The deceased has been identified as Bhurli Bai. She was suffering from paralysis. The police have sent the body for a post-mortem.

