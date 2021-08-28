Madhya Pradesh: 70 mobile teams in field to vaccinate people today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to achieve the 100 per cent vaccination target—at least for the first dose—the health department, and Indore Municipal Corporation will field over 70 mobile teams to vaccinate people at their doorstep on Sunday.

The mobile teams will go to people’s homes, especially those who are bedridden due to some disease, to achieve the 100 per cent target on Sunday.

“We’ve vaccinated about 99 per cent of the targeted population with the first dose of vaccine as only about 40,000 people have not taken their first dose. These people, include those who are bedridden, suffering from any disease, or living in the remote areas of the district,” district immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta said. He added that people could contact the IMC’s zonal offices to get their family members who could not go to the centre vaccinated, or they could lodge a request on 1075 for the same.

On Saturday, over 64,000 people were vaccinated in the city against a target of 1.25 lakh people.

“We’ve already prepared a list of people still to be vaccinated and will find the people on Sunday to achieve the target and will start focusing on the second dose of vaccination. The number of people with the second dose will increase in September as we started vaccinating people with the second dose on June 21,” Dr Gupta said.

The administration will also give away gifts to the people who take the first dose through lucky draws.

Over 64,000 vaccinated

The administration had planned to vaccinate over 1.25 lakh people on Saturday at 400 vaccination sites. However, the department could vaccinate only over 64,000 people. “We’d allocated both Covishield and Covaxin on Saturday. Over 51,000 people above the age of 18 years were vaccinated, while over 8,000 people above the age of 45 years and over 3,300 people above the age of 60 years go their doses,” district immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 11:46 PM IST