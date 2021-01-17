Madhya Pradesh: 450 litres of raw liquor, equipment worth Rs 11.50 lakh seized in Neemuch district, one held

Neemuch: The police on Saturday seized mahua lahan that could have been used to make 8,000 litres of raw liquor. Besides, police seized 450 litres of raw liquor worth Rs 8.50 lakh and arrested one person in this connection.

A police team led by Manasa sub divisional officer (police) Sanjeev Mule raided Bachhada Dera in Barkheda, Moya and Kadi Antri villages. They seized raw liquor making equipment with 5,000 litre capacity. Besides, police seized 450 litres of raw liquor from four places. Together, they cost Rs 5.50 lakh.