Madhya Pradesh: 450 litres of raw liquor, equipment worth Rs 11.50 lakh seized in Neemuch district, one held

Neemuch: The police on Saturday seized mahua lahan that could have been used to make 8,000 litres of raw liquor. Besides, police seized 450 litres of raw liquor worth Rs 8.50 lakh and arrested one person in this connection.
A police team led by Manasa sub divisional officer (police) Sanjeev Mule raided Bachhada Dera in Barkheda, Moya and Kadi Antri villages. They seized raw liquor making equipment with 5,000 litre capacity. Besides, police seized 450 litres of raw liquor from four places. Together, they cost Rs 5.50 lakh.
Jagdish Bachhada, resident of Kadi Antri was arrested. Cases were registered against Karulal Bachhada, resident Barkheda, Dinesh alias Dhanna Bachhada resident of Kadi Antri, Jagdish Bachhada, resident Kadi Antri, and Vijesh alias Vijay Bachhada.
In addition, the excise department and police raided few places in Chadauli village and destroyed equipment for making 3,000 litres raw liquor worth Rs 3 lakh on Saturday. Neemuch district excise officer Anil Sachan led the raid. Huge volume of liquor making material was recovered and destroyed.
Under the campaign against sale of illicit liquor, the police have appealed to people to give information of illicit liquor trade in the district.
