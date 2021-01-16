Madhya Pradesh: Country made liquor, mahua lahan worth Rs 4 lakh seized in Guna

Guna: A joint team of police and excise department led by Guna district excise officer BS Chouhan raided Virai Bhamawad Kanjar Dera under Kumbhraj police station in the wee hours of Friday and seized illicit liquor, other stuff worth Rs 4 lakh.

The team seized about 8,000 kilograms of mahua lahan, stored in plastic drums and 20 litres of country liquor. The remaining mahua lahan was destroyed on the spot after taking a sample. Cases were registered in the case.

Assistant district excise officer RS Meena, station incharge Kumbhraj Ram Sharma, excise sub inspector among others were present in the team.