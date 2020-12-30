Madhya Pradesh: 40 liters country liquor, 1600 kilogram mahua lahan worth Rs 90,000 seized, three arrested

Sanawad: The excise team of Sanawad circle has arrested three accused and have seized 40 liters of hand-baked liquor and 1600 kilogram mahua lahan worth Rs. 90,000.

In the special campaign being run against the manufacture, collection, transport, sale and distillation of illegal wines in Khargone district, acting on the order of district collector Anugraha P and assistant excise commissioner Manish Khare, Sanawad circle excise team under the guidance of assistant district excise officer, Pawan Tikekar, circle in-charge Ajaypal Singh Bhadoriya and Excise Sub-Inspector has registered six cases and have arrested three accused from Sanjay Nagar, Junapani, Shala, Dhakalgaon, Chandnipura , Sanawad.

In the above action, 40 liters of hand-baked liquor was seized and 1600 kilogram of mahua lahan was duly destroyed after taking samples from different places. The market value of liquor, mahua lahan and the material used for making liquor are about Rs 90,000.

In the above action, Excise Head Constable Dhan Singh Kubre and Excise Constable Prajot Chaudhary contributed commendably.