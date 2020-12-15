Madhya Pradesh: 20K sq ft of govt land freed from mining and liquor mafia

Bhopal: Taking a stern step against the mafia, the Jabalpur police, on Tuesday, freed a plot of 20,000 square feet of government land from the mining and liquor mafia.

The SP, Siddharth Bahuguna, said that, at the Jodhpur tiraha, under Tilwara police station, Mahesh Yadav and Vinesh Yadav had encroached on government land and had constructed eight shops, two dhabas and three other shops on it illegally.

Recently, on December 9, in Ethkehra village where dolomite mineral is present, Mahesh had been carrying out illegal mining. He was drilling the area and blasting the earth with gunpowder. While the activity was on, Kamlesh Thakur came into contact with the blast and got injured. Yadav also threatened him with dire consequences if he dared to file a complaint.

On Tuesday, a police team led by ASP Shivesh Singh, SDM Namah Shivya Arjariya and CSP Ravi Chouhan, besides a team from Jabalpur Municipal Corporation, raided the spot and demolished the encroachments.